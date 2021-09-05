Bill's Berry Farm holds first Apple Festival of the season

Carla Fischer (along with her family Bob, Claire, and Sam) believes there will be something for everyone at the Bloomsdale Fun Farm. The destination spot will hold its grand opening Sept. 18-19 and will be open each fall. “Our goal is for people to enjoy themselves all day and leave with a smile,” Fischer said. Located at 11803 Carron Road in Bloomsdale MO, the attraction will sit on a pristine piece of wooded land. It will offer a wide variety of activities, including a corn maze, pick-your-own pumpkins, walking trails, tricycle tracks for young and old, putt-putt golf, giant jumping pillow, cedar playhouses including one with a slide, tire pyramid, gaga ball (akin to dodge ball), nine-square (a combination of four square and volleyball), sand diggers, lots of swings, tipi with bonfire, and great music. For an additional fee of $5.00 guest may choose to shoot their apple cannons at designated targets.
