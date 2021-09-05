Bill's Berry Farm holds first Apple Festival of the season

Washington D.C. — Can you feel it? Fall is in the air! The time of year when daylight hours shorten, temperatures start to dip, the humidity levels plummet and the fall festivals start to take shape! While there are a ton of fun things to do at the fair & festivals, the one thing we ALL like to do is EAT! I love fair food. It just has the nostalgia attached to it. Certain tastes and smells take me right back to when I was a kid, especially since my birthday is Oct. 30th. There were always plenty of fall things to do around that day, so admittedly I am a little biased to this time of year.