CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

No. 9 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 12 Duke preview

By Damon Brooks Jr.
testudotimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 9 Maryland Terrapins take on the Duke Blue Devils at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, NC at 2 p.m. in the finale of the Big Ten/ACC Cup on Sunday. Maryland is coming off a narrow defeat to the No. 7 Boston College Eagles on Friday in the opening of the sixth annual Big Ten/ACC Cup, 3-2. The Terrapins were not able to overcome the Eagles’ prolific offense, as they never were able to take the lead in the top 10 showdown.

www.testudotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Field Hockey#Maryland Stadium#Boston College Eagles#The Blue Devils#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy