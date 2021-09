There are few constants in life, but the Alabama Crimson Tide being among the very best teams in college football is one thing you can count on. Nick Saban's No. 1 crew in all the land kicks off its 2021 season Saturday afternoon against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, helmed by a Heisman candidate in his own right. Yet the Tide are massive favorites in Week 1. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Alabama versus Miami, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).