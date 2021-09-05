Belgian wheelchair racer Peter Genyn wins gold after finding his chair damaged before final race

Max Verstappen was proclaimed the winner of a farcical Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after only two laps were completed behind a safety car.The 12th round of the Formula One campaign at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps circuit finished three hours and 44 minutes after it was due to begin when the clock finally stopped on an embarrassing afternoon for the sport.George Russell took second, with Lewis Hamilton third and half-points awarded.Hamilton’s championship advantage over Verstappen has been reduced to three points.Seventy-five thousand fans stood in the persistent drizzle for a race due to start at 3pm, pushed back to 3.10pm, 3.15pm...