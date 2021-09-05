Saturday's prep softball roundup: Aided by crowd boost, No. 1 Neumann grinds out big wins in Aquinas tourney
The cheering section for the Bishop Neumann softball team grew by the bus load Saturday afternoon in David City. As the Cavaliers were getting ready to play Hastings St. Cecilia to determine the Aquinas Tournament champion, a matchup of top-three teams in Class C, the Neumann volleyball team arrived. It had just finished playing in a tournament in Columbus and stopped on their way home to Wahoo.journalstar.com
