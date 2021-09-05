CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
David City, NE

Saturday's prep softball roundup: Aided by crowd boost, No. 1 Neumann grinds out big wins in Aquinas tourney

By Clark Grell
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cheering section for the Bishop Neumann softball team grew by the bus load Saturday afternoon in David City. As the Cavaliers were getting ready to play Hastings St. Cecilia to determine the Aquinas Tournament champion, a matchup of top-three teams in Class C, the Neumann volleyball team arrived. It had just finished playing in a tournament in Columbus and stopped on their way home to Wahoo.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
David City, NE
Sports
City
Kearney, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
David City, NE
City
Gretna, NE
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grinds#Striking Out#Bishop Neumann#Cavaliers#Aquinas Tournament#Class C#Wahoo#Hawkettes#Papio South Invite#Omaha#Lincoln Southwest#Husker#Mustangs#Lincoln Northeast#Norfolk#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy