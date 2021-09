Baltimore Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey makes what could be his last start of the 2021 season when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Harvey (6-13, 6.28 ERA) is 0-4 in his last six outings, and the Orioles are 0-6 in his starts during that stretch. He allowed four runs on six hits in four innings in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday.