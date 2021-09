IHOP used to be my go-to restaurant for everything. The hot place to be after school dances? IHOP. The spot to go after a long shift at work in college? IHOP. I’m no longer a frequent patron, but a few years back I had a very specific craving for their stuffed French toast. Much to my shock and horror, I was informed the dish had been discontinued from their menu. Now, don’t get me wrong: French toast on its own is already pretty perfect. But something amazing happens when you add cream cheese filling. The tanginess of the cream cheese pulls everything together and makes it incredibly decadent without being overly sweet.