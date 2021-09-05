CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Childhood Connections, Gods, And Demons: First Impressions Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

By shalini
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Yoo Jung is back! “Lovers of the Red Sky” has been teased since December of last year, and SBS’s newest sageuk fantasy is finally on our screens. The first two episodes pack in fated lovers, bloodshed, gods, demons, and the reoccurring theme of sight and sightlessness. But is it worth the hype? Here are our thoughts on the premiere!

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Myung
Person
Ji Sung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Childhood#Sbs#Sageuk#Cg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Release Date And Time, Cast, Storyline, Previews, And COUNTDOWN

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Kdrama fans are definitely on standby for yet another romance series that will tickle their days. Lovers of the Red Sky is a historical fantasy romance drama based on a novel of the same name penned by artist Jung Eun Gwol. The renowned artist also worked with Sungkyungkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing The Sun, which is also adapted into the hit Kdrama series.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Lovers of the Red Sky, Human Disqualification

In our second batch of new dramas, much like last week we have two shows that couldn’t be more different: a fantasy sageuk, and somber-looking human drama. The former looks light and frothy, and stars a hero with dreamy reddish eyes. The latter looks dark, deep, and depressing, and stars a hero with dreamy long hair.
WorldSoompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Lives A Secret Double Life In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS has released new stills of Ahn Hyo Seop in the upcoming drama “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on a novel, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regained her sight. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

SBS Romance Sageuk Lovers of the Red Sky Premieres with 6.6% Ratings and Audience Surprise to Strong Fantasy Element with Tons of CGI

Talk about burying the lede, SBS. Perhaps the delay in starting promotions for sageuk drama Lovers of the Red Sky (Red Sky) is because the network couldn’t figure out which element to lead with. It decided on the female painter empowerment aspect and then the comedic meet-cute fated OTP piece. It totally missed the giant elephant in the room that is the straight up fantasy with goddess and demon smoke monsters and eye swapping and CGI up the wazoo. The first episode was WILD peeps, and in a good interesting way because I powered through that sucker and never felt bored for a moment even though adult leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob don’t even show up. Episode 1 was the story setting with the ancient battle and balance of power between the life giving Mountain Goddesss granny and the death bringing Smoke Demon devil (the smoky version of the Chernabog straight out of Fantasia), how the King used the Smoke Demon to obtain power and then try to seal it away, two babies born on the same night – one with sight and the other without, and how the Smoke Demon is unleashed by yet another power hungry royal kiddo ten years later and then gets sealed into our poor male lead and his eyes transferred to our plucky female lead. This drama reminds of me the strong fantasy/supernatural sageuk Tale of a Night Watchman but with a tighter story and also stronger leads. I can’t wait for the second episode today!
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, And More Are Cheerful Despite Their Silly Bloopers On Set Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with Kim Yoo Jung and Yang Hyun Min filming the scene at Wolseongdang. The two actors were doing fine until she made a mistake with a line. She apologizes and tries again, but she makes the same blooper. Despite her frustration, she keeps a smile on her face, and after many attempts, she finally succeeds!
WorldSoompi

Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Name 3 Things To Look Forward To In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s new drama “Lovers of the Red Sky” has had a great start to its run, with the latest episode reaching average nationwide ratings of 8.8 percent. The historical fantasy drama stars Kim Yoo Jung as painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains her sight, and Ahn Hyo Seop as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WorldSoompi

Kim Yoo Jung Has Contrasting Encounters With Her 2 Love Interests In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer. Gong Myung plays Prince Yangmyeong, a romanticist and free spirit.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Rises to 8.8% Rating in Episode 2 as the Story Transitions to Classic Sageuk with a Jolt of Fantasy in the Beating Heart

I love when the majority of viewers, it appears, seem to enjoy the drama, and even better with a great sense of humor. The general consensus is that Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) is an entertaining watch so far, the first episode was solely fantasy but now the second episode has transitioned to more traditional sageuk beats of palace intrigue and squabbles among the towns folk. The sense of humor comes from the agreement that the CGI is pretty uninspired and now at the end of episode 2 we have a smoke demon/goth yangban male lead and holy is it silly and awesome at the same time. Like, I cannot even when the joke is that Ha Ram fits better in a German club than on a Joseon treetop but we don’t care because demon him wants her eyes and human him is going to fall in love with her so hard they will rewrite destiny. The second episode showed that Kim Yoo Jung is seamless as painter Chun Gi, so plucky and all heart in taking care of her father. Ahn Hyo Seob is decent as Ha Ram but his character is wonderfully layered, there for the REVENGE in all caps against the royal family and despite being blind he’s running a major intrigue organization and has time to learn sword fighting to get abs of steel. NOT COMPLAINING. Gong Myung is a non-entity so far as the playboy prince while no surprise Kwak Si Yang is fo sho in his own one-man Macbeth and I love it. This drama is hitting all my nnnnnggggg beats so far and I’m glad it doesn’t disappoint off the bat and has so much potential.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

SBS Mon-Tues Drama Lovers of the Red Sky Lock Step Up in Ratings in Episodes 3-4 as the OTP Reunion Blossoms Naturally

Gosh, this drama is totally the MOOD for me. Like, I’m enchanted by the whole shebang and after I watch it I’m in a good mood. Can’t ask for anything more, so thank you Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) for bringing back the romance sageuk goodness. Because it’s anchored by a latent fantasy element as the Big Bad (hello Goth Smoke Demon!), the palace politicking is decreased and the remainder of the time filled with cute OTP moments, beautiful painting, and lots of fun interludes. Ha Ram touching Chun Gi activated the Demon inside him but the serendipitous arrival of Mountain Granny and Tiger Goddess Kid sends him back into hibernation before he can pluck out Chun Gi’s eyes. Ha Ram turns back to human hottie and falls on top of Chun Gi like man manna from Heaven. She carts him home to nurse him back to health and he recognizes her as his childhood girl crush after he awakens. Their reunion is interrupted by Prince Yangmyung there to play lord and savior and the entourage hies Ha Ram back to the capital. Chun Gi returns to painting and soon gets the chance to enter Yangmyung’s art competition, which also brings her back to the vicinity of the two men who are most fond of her. Meanwhile off to the side Prince Juhyang is skulking around still trying to find the Smoke Demon he needs to rule the world. Yeah, good times, good times.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Kim Yoo Jung and Lovers of the Red Sky Top the First Week of September 2021 Good Data Search Rankings

I’ve totally been revived after the lackluster summer 2021 with a sense of excitement headed into the last quarter of the year. The September 2021 start to the Good Data rankings are out and it’s a bunch of new names and new dramas so those bored from the summer can see what’s hot and buzzy in South Korea. For the actor/actress search terms, Kim Yoo Jung in Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) tops the list and then it’s a swap a thon with the Hometown Cha Cha Cha crowd, second spot is Shin Mina, then Ahn Hyo Seob from Lovers in third, followed by Hometown’s Lee Sang Yi in fourth and Kim Sun Ho rounding out the 5th spot. For the drama search terms, it’s Lovers of the Red Sky with the most searches followed by Hometown Cha Cha Cha, I’m so glad the two are not in competition in either time slot or genre because I HATE the dumbass “my drama is more popular than your drama” bullshit. There is enough drama love in the world for every drama to get popular, peeps. After those two it’s Penthouse season 3 like that zombie which won’t die, then Hospital Playlist 2, and finally Revolutionary Sisters in the fifth slot. I’m just so glad the fall is here, summer was a freaking hot mess for me (personally and drama wise) so this is a breath of fresh air.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Han Ye Ri And Yoo Jae Myung Search For The Frightening Truth In New Mystery Thriller Drama

TvN has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Hometown”!. Set in a rural town in 1999, “Hometown” is a mystery thriller about a detective investigating a series of strange murders (played by Yoo Jae Myung) and a woman searching for her kidnapped niece (played by Han Ye Ri). As they attempt to uncover hidden secrets, both of them end up facing off against an evil terrorist (played by Um Tae Goo).
WorldSoompi

Kim Ji Eun Picks 3 Keywords To Describe Her Mysterious Character In Upcoming Drama “The Veil”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” revealed more insight into Kim Ji Eun’s character!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor responsible for his downfall.
MoviesSoompi

Park Gyu Young Is Left Stranded With Her Belongings In Upcoming Rom-Com “Dali And Cocky Prince”

Upcoming KBS drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared new stills of Park Gyu Young in character!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy