Childhood Connections, Gods, And Demons: First Impressions Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

I love when the majority of viewers, it appears, seem to enjoy the drama, and even better with a great sense of humor. The general consensus is that Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) is an entertaining watch so far, the first episode was solely fantasy but now the second episode has transitioned to more traditional sageuk beats of palace intrigue and squabbles among the towns folk. The sense of humor comes from the agreement that the CGI is pretty uninspired and now at the end of episode 2 we have a smoke demon/goth yangban male lead and holy is it silly and awesome at the same time. Like, I cannot even when the joke is that Ha Ram fits better in a German club than on a Joseon treetop but we don’t care because demon him wants her eyes and human him is going to fall in love with her so hard they will rewrite destiny. The second episode showed that Kim Yoo Jung is seamless as painter Chun Gi, so plucky and all heart in taking care of her father. Ahn Hyo Seob is decent as Ha Ram but his character is wonderfully layered, there for the REVENGE in all caps against the royal family and despite being blind he’s running a major intrigue organization and has time to learn sword fighting to get abs of steel. NOT COMPLAINING. Gong Myung is a non-entity so far as the playboy prince while no surprise Kwak Si Yang is fo sho in his own one-man Macbeth and I love it. This drama is hitting all my nnnnnggggg beats so far and I’m glad it doesn’t disappoint off the bat and has so much potential.