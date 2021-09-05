CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Dike has goal, assist in return, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Junior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night. Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Adam Grinwis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Crew#Own Goal#The Columbus Crew 3 2#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City striker Daryl Dike eager to boost scoring for Lions

That reprieve didn’t come in the form of a vacation. Dike spent the last month in Orlando recovering from tendinitis and a shoulder injury picked up during the Concacaf Gold Cup. But after logging 49 games, 22 goals and four national team call-ups in the first 13 months of his...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City looks for offensive resurgence against faltering Columbus Crew

The Lions (9-4-8, 35) continue to chase New England for the top spot in the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference tables. The standings battle begins at home for Orlando City, which drew two of its last three matches at Exploria Stadium. Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew — kicking off...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is back in action this Saturday as the club hosts the Columbus Crew. This is the first meeting this season between the two clubs, and with fewer home matches than away matches to end the season, maximizing points at home will be key to the Lions’ success. That being said, what do the Lions need to do to defeat the Crew, defend Exploria Stadium, and pick up a vital three points?
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City hosted Eastern Conference foe Columbus Crew on Saturday night. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Lions allowed the Crew to get right back into the match in the second half. Fortunately, Júnior Urso decided he really wanted a goal and the win in Exploria Stadium, and scored his third of the season.
MLSchatsports.com

Daryl Dike delivers in Orlando City win over Columbus Crew

Earlier this week, Orlando City star Daryl Dike made a confident promise: “If I’m up top, the goals will come.”. The striker delivered on Saturday night, netting a goal and assisting the game-winner to lift the Lions to a 3-2 win over Columbus. The Lions (10-4-8, 38) squashed a Columbus...
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew’s comeback falls short, Orlando City wins 3-2

The Columbus Crew visited Orlando SC, a team which the Crew has struggled with of late. The Black & Gold went down 2-0 before staging a shock comeback in the second half to pull even, only to lose 3-2. With the loss, Columbus is now 1-7 in the last eight games and falls further off the MLS Cup playoff pace.
MLSfox35orlando.com

Orlando City closes out 3-game home stint against Columbus Crew

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC (9-4-8, 35 points) is set to take on Columbus Crew (7-9-6, 27 points) on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Exploria Stadium in the last fixture of a three-game home stint. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Urso’s Goal Lifts Lions to Seventh Straight Result

Orlando City looked like it would cruise to an easy win over the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium after getting goals from Daryl Dike and Silvester van der Water to go up 2-0. But Antonio Carlos scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half and the Crew tied it up moments later before Junior Urso’s goal lifted the Lions (10-4-8, 38 points) to a 3-2 win over Columbus (7-10-6, 27 points).
MLSmassivereport.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

The Columbus Crew took a shorthanded group on the road on Saturday night, facing off against Orlando City SC. As has happened multiple times this year, the Black & Gold found themselves down 2-0 in the first half, only to battle back and tie the match. Unlike a couple of previous games this seasonn, the Crew was unable to hold on for a point, instead falling 3-2 to Orlando.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Preview

The many meetings between Atlanta United and Orlando City in their five years of joint existence have painted a succinct picture of both club’s fortunes. The Five Stripes’ nine-game unbeaten run coincided with its MLS Cup and US Open Cup victories while its six-game winless streak came hand in hand with a fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Orlando, which has won three of the last six clashes, is now a regular at the top of the East and all but certain to book its second straight postseason appearance. None of Atlanta’s last three managers (Stephen Glass, Gabriel Heinze, and Rob Valentino) managed to come out on top against the Purple Lions. The task of restoring Atlanta’s crown has now fallen to Gonzalo Pineda who comes face to face with Oscar Pareja’s side in only his second game in charge.
MLSWBNS 10TV Columbus

Crew score late twice to beat FC Cincinnati 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew snapped a six-game losing streak after beating FC Cincinnati 3-2 Friday night. Lucas Zelarayán scored first in the "Hell is Real" rivalry with a goal in the 45th minute. Three minutes later, Ronald Matarrita tied it up and Isaac Atanga grabbed the lead for...
MLSSanta Maria Times

Berry scores 2 late goals to lift Crew past Cincicinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Columbus (7-9-6) won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati (3-9-8) is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws.
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...
MLSsemoball.com

Menendez scores first MLS goal, RSL beats FC Dallas 3-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) -- Jonathan Menendez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night. Noah Powder's shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menendez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.
MLSFOX Sports

Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play

Orlando City SC (10-4-8) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-7-9) LINE: Atlanta United FC +126, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action. Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-2...
MLSKansas City Star

Minnesota United FC takes on Seattle after Hunou’s 2-goals game

Minnesota United FC (8-6-7) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-4-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -126, Minnesota United FC +318, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Adrien Hunou leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with Seattle after totaling two goals against Houston. The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall a season...
MLSBirmingham Star

Ricardo Pepi, 18, scores in debut as USMNT beats Honduras

Ricardo Pepi, in his national team debut, led the United States to a 4-1 victory over Honduras in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The 18-year-old FC Dallas striker scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on two others, all in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy