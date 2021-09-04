CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo is the one who has kept him

 6 days ago

Because it's time to exercise it and I have $50 to add to the pot. Actually, we should have canned his under-performing a55 years ago when it wouldn't have cost us anything.

Footballsportswar.com

He has to live there. Let him enjoy this.

I think that UNC has become a better rival over the years than UVa..... -- HOKIE FI 09/03/2021 10:37PM. There is no doubt in my mind...makes this win even sweeter! ** -- VTraised 09/03/2021 10:40PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: I love Dabo, but..

Long time fan, first time posting. Lots of comments talking about O line and DJ, but this is all on Dabo. He is the head guy and responsible for the product on the field. I think he is great and the team is still really good, but not elite. I’ve been reading posts on this board about the poor play calling and O line play since 2019, and I 100% agree these are areas that need to be addressed to win another natty. Question is what has Dabo done since 2019 to address. Looks exactly the same to me. We are one playoff loss away from becoming the next Choklahoma, the team nobody wants to see in the playoff because they cruise through an easy schedule and then can’t compete in a big boy football game. The loss last night was bad but what concerns me more is UGA is not elite. Great defense but they will get hammered by Bama with that offense. We were elite from 2015-2018 but not at that level 2019-2021.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Since winning the Natty in 2016, Dabo has hired 5 coaches.

Dabo is a development guy through and through. And I think buys into giving guys a shot as they'll work harder to earn it. That being said, they have to work extra to make up the experience deficit and sometimes that doesn't work out and I think we're seeing some of that now.
Sportstigernet.com

Dabo versus Kirby Smart

The contrast between those two on GameDay was astounding. Dabo was his typical enthusiastic life of the party incredibly positive and upbeat!. Kirby smart sounded like he was at a funeral.
Hobbiestigernet.com

Kickoff 5:00 PM - what say ye ?

Who picked this time? Not saying it's bad or good .... it's right at supper time. normally people argue over the "right time" - noon, 3:30, 7:30 ---- 7pm & after = too late. Who picked this time? Not saying it's bad or good .... it's right at supper time.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Dabo and staff is unusual in this regard...

They are very selective in handing out offers, unlike most other P5 schools. They want to make sure the kid doesn't have attitude problems and shows genuine interest in Clemson before handing out an offer.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Toddler apologizes to Paul Finebaum after Clemson pick

No child should ever have to apologize to that $EC shill. "When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

I really think the healing tonic Clemson fans need

Is a to go into Raleigh 2-1 and Hwhoop Dave Doreen and the Red Wolves. We will see what they are holding this week. Hopefully. Re: We will see what they are holding this week. Hopefully. I say all expected points that were not scored against Uga shall be transferred...
College Sportschatsports.com

It’s okay to be upset, but the season is far from over

I get why Clemson fans are disappointed by last Saturday’s results. It is not so much that the Tigers lost to Georgia, but how they lost. Clemson’s offense looked bad. The play calling was not creative and was too predictable at times. I get it. But my question is why?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

We got Joseph!

Clemson has christened its 2023 recruiting class with one of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. I checked my sources and confirmed. He is listed as a WR. Re: I checked my sources and confirmed. He is listed as a WR.
Sportstigernet.com

This may shock many of you

EFE614D8-EA9D-4010-9173-5E7956186C1C.png(240.9 K) ...grump and bmeist both got him lol. Another coot bites the dust in the “sandstorm”. I saw a USUC hype video get posted and the funny thing was durning the video they were showing plays from their games but on the bottom you could see the score and they were losing in almost every single clip.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Back to Work: Swinney updates Williams injury, quarterback depth chart

CLEMSON – Back to work. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media Wednesday evening that his Tigers have had a great three days of practice, and he has loved how his team has responded since last weekend’s loss to Georgia. When asked the mindset of his team, Swinney said it was back to work, for the players and the coaches.
College Sportschatsports.com

