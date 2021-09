The Farmersville football team proved why the grass is greener in 2021, getting revenge from last year by defeating Rains 49-36 at home. “This was a big one for us,” Barnes said. “Going from a 70-20 loss to a win is big. On top of that, because of how our schedule is constructed, we’ve got a good shot of going 4-1 in the preseason. I was really pleased that our kids learned how to win tonight. They had to come back tonight and find some adversity, and we did. It was beautiful.”