Exploding tire mistaken for gunfire at Walmart in Arkansas

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Defective tire: A defective tire that exploded at a Walmart in Arkansas was originally mistaken for gunfire. (123ducu/iStock)

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — What was originally believed to be gunfire at a Walmart in Arkansas was actually a defective tire that exploded, authorities said Saturday.

The Arkansas State Police, Clarksville Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the store in Clarksville at about 4:13 p.m. CDT, RiverValleyNow.com reported.

The store was evacuated as authorities investigated inside, the Clarksville Police Department said in a news release. Authorities located employees who were hiding in the store’s pharmacy, according to RiverValleyNow.com.

“The store was cleared, and through the investigation it was learned there was not a gunshot, but a defective bicycle tire that exploded,” the Clarksville Police Department said in its news release.

None of the store’s employees were injured, but one Walmart employee was treated by medical personnel for a knee injury, according to RiverValleyNow.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

