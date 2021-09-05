CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

Earl G. Bailey, 89

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Earl G. Bailey, 89, of McMinnville died Thursday, Sept. 2, at Willow Branch Health Care. He was born July 6, 1932, in McMinnville, was a retired realtor, and a member of Northside Baptist Church. Earl was a member of the National Association of Realtors, loved fishing, and was a well-known auctioneer. He was preceded in death by his parents William Schuyler and Stella Bratcher Bailey, sister Mildred Bailey Mathis, and brother Billy Forrest Bailey.

