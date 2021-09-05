Earl G. Bailey, 89
Mr. Earl G. Bailey, 89, of McMinnville died Thursday, Sept. 2, at Willow Branch Health Care. He was born July 6, 1932, in McMinnville, was a retired realtor, and a member of Northside Baptist Church. Earl was a member of the National Association of Realtors, loved fishing, and was a well-known auctioneer. He was preceded in death by his parents William Schuyler and Stella Bratcher Bailey, sister Mildred Bailey Mathis, and brother Billy Forrest Bailey.www.southernstandard.com
