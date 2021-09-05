CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic lets emotions show, 'gets groove back' in third-round victory at US Open

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic did not seek to keep his thoughts to himself on the court Saturday, the way he mostly did through his first two US Open matches. Instead, he let it all out, slapping his chest or sneering with a fist raised to celebrate success, pointing to his ear to ask the crowd for noise.

