Recap of this week's football action in the Yakima Valley

By Yakima Herald-Republic, Wash.
 6 days ago

PROSSER — Myles Newhouse caught a touchdown pass and ran for three more scores to lead the Grizzlies to a rivalry win. Both teams' high-powered offenses started slowly and Prosser defensive lineman Trey Webb came up with a big interception on a screen pass to stop a productive Sunnyside drive. The Mustangs' defense put plenty of pressure on Logan Rodriguez early in the game, highlighted by sacks from Aiden Harris and EJ Hurtado.

