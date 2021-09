Forced to watch from the sidelines as a junior last spring, Tieg Gilman made up for lost time in a spectacular way Friday night. The senior wide receiver turned an athletic, leaping midfield catch into an 80-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half, finished with 172 yards on six catches and helped Eisenhower hold off Selah for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting ever between the two programs on opening night of the prep football season.