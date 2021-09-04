Friday Night Sights | 09.03.2021 (copy)
In this second week of Friday Night Sights, victories came in by landslides. Cheer teams showed out in force, Helias tore through a classic paper tunnel and Rock Bridge played a stellar game. Hallsville beat Centralia 46-12, while Rock Bridge shut out Smith-Cotton 50-0. Helias beat Hickman at home 41-6, and Mexico defeated Southern Boone 32-7. Before facing Centralia, Hallsville honored 13 U.S. soldiers who died in Afghanistan the previous weekend.www.columbiamissourian.com
