Two people received minors injuries during a fire this morning at Lumina Apartments. UPDATED: This story is updated with more details from the Gresham Fire Department. Two people were injured in Gresham after a fire spread throughout eight units of an apartment complex on Powell Boulevard. At 11:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, the Gresham Fire Department responded to a blaze at the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Officials said there was a significant amount of flames spilling out from a second-floor balcony, and the fire was extending to the units above and into the attic of...