SF Oracle Park concession workers vote to strike after reporting over 20 COVID infections

Concession workers at the Oracle Park voted to go on strike Saturday for COVID-19 safety, health care and hazard pay, officials said.

According to UNITE HERE Local 2, 96.7% of concessions workers voted yes to strike.

"Last night I must've told 200 people to put a mask on, and it's stressful because a lot of them just make fun of you and give you attitude. I've worked at Oracle Park for 22 years and at Candlestick for 10 before that. We deserve better," said Deborah Torrano, suite attendant at the ballpark.

The union says at least 20 concessions workers have been infected with COVID-19 since the stadium reopened. The workers are employed by Bon Appetit, a company contracted by the Giants.

The news came just hours before the Giants took on the Dodgers at home Saturday evening.

San Francisco Giants released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"Bon Appétit Management Company and Local 2 are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations. We encourage both sides to work productively to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The Giants make the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority. We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements."