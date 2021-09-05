Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 42.4 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Low lying areas along Route D near Stotesbury flood.