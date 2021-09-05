CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC011-061930- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0078.000000T0000Z-210907T0237Z/ /FTNK1.2.ER.210904T1832Z.210906T0000Z.210906T0237Z.NO/ 230 PM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021 ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River at Fulton. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 2:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.

