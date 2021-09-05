CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 29.5 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 30.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods.

alerts.weather.gov

