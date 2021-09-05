Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * From Sunday morning to Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 16.0 Sat 8pm 18.8 19.1 14.5