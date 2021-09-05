CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 2 to 4 feet are expected through Labor Day. Wave periods of 5 to 6 seconds will enhance current development, even during times of lower wave heights. Those visiting the beaches should plan to stay out of the water. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ Sunday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

alerts.weather.gov

State
Michigan State
County
Berrien County, MI
State
Indiana State
