Although they seem three years, only three months ago that Pablo Iglesias - do you remember him? - Disappeared from the map. As if the earth had swallowed him. Some of the people who have had the opportunity to speak with the former welcome leader in the withdrawal of Him Summary so his impression: "Pablo Iglesias no longer wants to be Pablo Iglesias". He is not an existential trabalenguas. Pablo Iglesias wants to be a father, companion, son, friend, professor and even "critical journalist". What he does not want to be is the Pablo Iglesias that all Spain met even in the most intimate details of him and who put upstairs the board of national politics.