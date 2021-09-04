Arrest Made in E’town Homicide Investigation
On Friday morning, the Elizabethtown police were called to the 300 block of 1242 Woodland Drive in reference to a 40-year-old male in medical distress. According to Public Information Officer Chris Denham, officers initially met with Lonnie Drumm at the residence. The 40-year-old was then found and determined to be deceased. Following a death investigation which spanned the majority of the day, Drumm was arrested and charged with Homicide and tampering with physical evidence. The investigation revealed the deceased had sustained a single gunshot wound. In an interview, Drumm admitted to having fired a single gunshot.quicksie983.com
