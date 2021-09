The stock price of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) has significantly increased pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) – a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens – has significantly increased pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel — a molecular diagnostic test that detects SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19 infections) — is capable of detecting the Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were recently confirmed to be present in the United States.