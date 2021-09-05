CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire breaks out at The Bowl encampment in Napa; no injuries reported

By Howard Yune, Napa Valley Register, Calif.
 6 days ago

Sep. 4—A fire erupted Saturday afternoon in Napa at the homeless encampment known as The Bowl, but fire crews were able to contain the flames within an hour and with no injuries, according to authorities. Napa's dispatch center began receiving multiple 911 calls at about 1:15 p.m., reporting a large...

