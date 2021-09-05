Fire breaks out at The Bowl encampment in Napa; no injuries reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a small brush fire which sparked in the Angeles National Forest Monday morning. Sept. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) The East Fire was reported in dense brush and rugged terrain sometime before 8:15 a.m. on East Fork Road, about a mile north of Glendora Mountain Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The area is located about 20 miles north of La Verne. L.A. County Fire Department sent about 110 personnel to assist USFS crews in the firefight, along with water dropping helicopters. By 9 a.m. forward progress on the fire had been halted after it had burned about four acres. The U.S. Forest Service tweeted that the cause was still under investigation “despite rumors of an arrest.” All national forests in California were closed to visitors last week because of the wildfire concerns brought on by the hot and dry conditions. The Angeles National Forest will remain closed through at least Sept. 17. Scorching hot temperatures coupled with low humidity levels have elevated the wildfire risk throughout the Southland region over Labor Day weekend.