Gameday Coverage: No. 2 JMU dominates Morehead State in season opener

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated Morehead State, 68-10, in the Dukes’ season opener Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium. Sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson led the way for JMU. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 299 yards and threw five touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black accounted for 148 total yards while redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. JMU gained 688 total yards of offense.

www.whsv.com

