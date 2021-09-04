CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pereira: Art McNally's Selection 'Like A Shotgun Blast' Heard Across the Country

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are, as you should know by now, no on-field officials in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But there may be soon. Former field judge, referee and director of officiating Art McNally this week was chosen as the Hall’s 2022 finalist for the Class of 2022. That doesn’t mean he’s been enshrined. It simply means he'll be presented to the Hall’s 49-member board of selectors early next year for induction, with an approval vote of 80 percent to be elected.

