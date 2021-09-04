CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Land Officials Urge Fire Vigilance Over Labor Day Weekend

By Jessica Prokop / The Columbian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lands officials don't want a repeat of last year's Labor Day weekend, when more than 500,000 acres burned throughout Washington in less than 36 hours. On Thursday, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz encouraged people to follow statewide burn bans and stay vigilant to help prevent human-caused wildfires over the holiday weekend.

