Seatac, WA

SeaTac Woman Attempted to Hang 11-Year-Old Son From a Third-Floor Balcony, Prosecutors Say

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SeaTac woman was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder domestic violence, accused of trying to hang her 11-year-old son from her third-floor balcony. The boy, who had a rope wrapped around his neck, was saved by a neighbor, who leaped down from his fourth-floor balcony as the boy fought his mother's attempts to lift and push him over the railing, charging papers say.

Crime & Safety
Washington Crime & Safety
