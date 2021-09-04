SeaTac Woman Attempted to Hang 11-Year-Old Son From a Third-Floor Balcony, Prosecutors Say
A SeaTac woman was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder domestic violence, accused of trying to hang her 11-year-old son from her third-floor balcony. The boy, who had a rope wrapped around his neck, was saved by a neighbor, who leaped down from his fourth-floor balcony as the boy fought his mother's attempts to lift and push him over the railing, charging papers say.www.chronline.com
Comments / 5