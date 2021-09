Some moments in time are rare and are usually centered on events that negatively impact our lives forever. One such moment in time was December 7, 1941 when Pearl Harbor was attacked, setting the stage for America to enter World War II. Another moment in time was November 22, 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The most recent moment in time, however, was impactful to my generation, and it now is known as 9/11. Of course, we are referencing the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. Without a doubt, 9/11, President Kennedy’s assignation and Pearl Harbor changed our lives forever.