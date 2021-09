Baby Keem has shared his new song “Family Ties,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Keem also dropped off the track’s official music video, which you can watch up top. As suggested by the track’s title and the artwork, Keem and Kendrick are related. Keem commented on his relationship with his cousin in an interview with Nadeska Alexis back in June. “Regarding Kendrick, it was, I don’t know...it was funny. Like, people already knew, so it was like, you know, it was just one of those things where it’s just like, it is what it is, you know?” Keem said, adding that their relationship “goes beyond music.”