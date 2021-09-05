Afghan refugees need Va. housing, Catholic Charities says
Northern Virginia’s largest resettlement effort is beavering away to shelter and care for American allies from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington is helping process Afghan evacuees at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William and Stafford counties and at Fort Lee, an Army post near Petersburg, Virginia. Quantico expected to receive 800 refugees and Fort Lee, 1,700, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.starexponent.com
