Godoy, Caicedo score late goals, Whitecaps beat Austin 2-1

COD (1-0) hosted their first game in 21 months and it did not disappoint, as sophomore forward Jasmine Castillo (Indio Shadow Hills) grabbed both goals for the Roadrunners, as Desert opened up 2021 with a win over the Los Angeles City Cubs (0-1), 2-1. The heat was intense as the game was delayed an hour due to unsafe heat related weather issues. The action on the field showed how difficult the situation was as neither team could find the back of the net in the first half, with both teams going into the locker room at halftime, with a score of 0-0. In their inaugural season, the Cubs played a feisty 90 minutes, scoring the first goal of the contest in the 50th minute.