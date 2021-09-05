CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage. The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter. Chestnutt’s 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant’s 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

