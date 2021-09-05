CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Five things you need to know about Florida's first half vs. FAU

By David Rosenberg
 6 days ago
The Florida Gators are up 14-0 at halftime against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the 2021 season opener.

After 30 minutes of football, there’s a lot to take in for Gators fans. There’s a new quarterback, a new strategy on offense and a new season ahead. Here’s what we know after two quarters of Gators football.

1

The defensive line might be just fine

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Four defensive tackles didn’t dress for this game due to injury and Florida added defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell just four days ago. Understandably, there were questions surrounding the defensive line coming into the season.

Many of those questions were answered in the first quarter of the FAU game when Zachary Carter sacked N’Kosi Perry and forced a fumble. The youngster Gervon Dexter collapsed on it to secure the first turnover of Florida’s season.

2

Mistakes prove costly for Emory Jones

Emory Jones made his first impression as the Gators starter and it was a bit of a mixed bag. Coach Dan Mullen mentioned that Jones would miss certain plays, but he probably didn’t expect his quarterback to run up the gut on fourth down.

Jones got through the first quarter easily and even impressed a bit with his legs, but the second quarter went much worse. After coming back in for Anthony Richardson, who ran on three straight plays, Jones threw a red-zone interception.

The next drive ended in the red zone without points as well on the confusing run play mentioned above. Mullen attributed the play to miscommunication and said that Jones would learn from those mistakes.

3

The secondary is too relaxed on third down

While the defensive front got to FAU early, Florida’s secondary showed some early struggles. They sagged off their coverage over on third down during the first half, allowing the Owls to go 3-for-4 on conversions to start the game.

The Gators tightened things up a bit and held FAU to 4-for-7 on third-down conversions by the end of the half.

Jason Marshall Jr. showed some pressure early but the freshman was penalized for pass interference.

4

Emory Jones isn't Kyle Trask

Dan Mullen has said time and time again that Emory Jones is going to be a completely different quarterback for Florida than Kyle Trask was. As a dual-threat quarterback, Jones’ legs threaten opposing defenses just as much as his arm does.

That was evident right away in the first half Saturday night. Jones led the team downfield and drew the attention of the defense before lateraling the ball to Dameon Pierce for a 2-yard score. FAU had to commit to Jones on the play after he gained two yards on a draw the play before.

Later in the first quarter, Jones busted out a 23-yard rush on third down with seven yards to go.

5

Florida is a run-first team right now

With 178 yards in the first half on the ground, it’s safe to say that Florida’s pass-first identity is no more. Malik Davis led the team with 84 yards on eight carries, and we’ve already discussed Jones being a threat.

Anthony Richardson came in and delivered 28 yards on three rushes and Demarkcus Bowman added 16 yards on another three carries. The Gators proved in the first half against FAU that they can attack you on the ground with a bunch of different weapons.

