Ernest Em Shows you how to Dramatize Portraits Using Simple Prisms

Hi, my name is Pravin Tamang, and I am based in the small town of Darjeeling in India. I like my photography to describe a place visually, the small bits of time, and I try my best to be honest about it. For me, simple and honest pictures say a lot, and I try and follow that rule most times. The combination of people and places at a given moment in time really draws my attention. I try to create images that give a sense of place but also its people and their aspirations. One loses its significance if the other is absent from the equation. I try to depict the intimate interaction that happens silently between these two elements – one that is perpetually in motion and the other that has probably stood for millennia.