CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Ernest Em Shows you how to Dramatize Portraits Using Simple Prisms

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. “When you practice something for a long time, you have to ask yourself why it works that way”, says Ernest Em about his left-field techniques. Also going by the moniker 19Tones, Em creates his portraits using glass prisms. We love how he thinks outside the box. Having that creative vision allows him to deliver images that veer away from the standard portrait, making it much more compelling for the viewer. Peeking behind the curtain, Em shares the creative journey behind his work.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
55
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Analog Photography#Portrait Photography#Russia#Portraits#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Spotify#The Essential Photo Gear#Prisms#M Korean#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Phoblographer

Fine Art Photographer Jennifer McClure on a Photographer’s Nightmare

“I had some big issues in my life that I needed to process, and photography was a way for me to do that,” explains fine art photographer Jennifer McClure. “I didn’t set out to work in fine art, but I am happy that I landed here.” Jennifer is based in NYC and has profound advice on getting out of a photographer’s worst nightmare: the creative rut. We’ve all spoken to photographers who hit this obstacle and don’t know where to go. Typically, we treat ourselves harshly and beat ourselves up. But Jennifer used a completely different approach. Her words and teachings are bound to get someone experiencing a rut very interested in her process.
Photographyshutterbug.com

7 Pro Tips for Travel & Landscape Photos That Impress (VIDEO)

We regularly feature tutorials on outdoor photography from Romanian pro Toma Bonciu because we love his images and his calm easy-to follow style of instruction. Bonciu is a successful self-taught shooter, specializing in travel and landscape photography. He enjoys imparting his knowledge to others, and in today’s episode he demonstrates...
LifestylePhotofocus

How to create fabulous creative portraits on a budget

I am known for some pretty lavish creative portraits, but not all of them use high-end designer outfits or expensive props. I too started out small and appreciate a budget-friendly shoot. So here are some great ideas on How to create fabulous creative portraits on a budget, in and out of the studio.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

6 Photographers Get Creative with Reflections for Mind-Blowing Results!

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Can we reflect for a moment? Don’t worry; it won’t be on our childhood issues. You will be pleased to know we’re going to reflect on reflections. Too deep? Allow me to explain. Over the years, we have sent many images to digital print that focus on reflections. It’s a fun way to be creative. And when well-executed, reflections are a sure-fire way to create images that will glue to the people’s eyes. Take a look.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Pravin Tamang Photographs Beautiful Scenes of Solitude in Varanasi

Hi, my name is Pravin Tamang, and I am based in the small town of Darjeeling in India. I like my photography to describe a place visually, the small bits of time, and I try my best to be honest about it. For me, simple and honest pictures say a lot, and I try and follow that rule most times. The combination of people and places at a given moment in time really draws my attention. I try to create images that give a sense of place but also its people and their aspirations. One loses its significance if the other is absent from the equation. I try to depict the intimate interaction that happens silently between these two elements – one that is perpetually in motion and the other that has probably stood for millennia.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fatherly

How to Draw A Moon In 5 Simple Steps

The ability to draw is a gift. Yes, it comes more naturally for some, those seemingly born with an eye for a line and a hand that follows the mind. For the rest of us, it’s a foreign language that is difficult to decipher. But drawing is not an innate ability. It’s a skill, one that parents — through encouragement and cheerleading — can hone in their kids.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Unsplash Trolls the Photo Community with Its Ironic Mail Out

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. I recently received a promotional email from Unsplash. Like the rest of The Phoblographer team, I don’t support anything the company does. Its model is built on the foundations of a photographer’s desperation to be seen. The head honchos make money from it and give nothing back to the folks who likely made them a fair few bucks over the years. So, when this email came through, I had to laugh at the irony– I’m sure you will too.
Photographyhowtogeek.com

What Is a Vignette in Photography?

Vignetting is where the edges of a photo are darker or less saturated than the center. It can be caused optically by your equipment or added later when you edit your photo. Vignettes are a popular retro effect, so let’s explore them a little more. In-Camera Vignettes. A vignette can...
Electronicsbestproducts.com

The 8 Best Instant Cameras That Bring Instagram to Real Life

You don’t have to spend big when shopping instant film cameras. That’s because instant photography — made famous by the likes of Andy Warhol — has been making something of a comeback in recent years. And it’s no wonder why. The appeal of reaching for a Polaroid camera over the ever-present smartphone lies in the artistic nature of the snaps. Handing off the photo for a keepsake or hanging it on a wall beats out Instagram any day.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling’s looks, then and now: Transformation in photos

Tori Spelling had tongues wagging after stepping out for dinner with a whole new appearance in September 2021. Throughout her time in the limelight, the teen star-turned-tabloid mainstay has tried every look in the book. See her evolution through the years. Sarah Williams. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy