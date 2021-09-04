Ernest Em Shows you how to Dramatize Portraits Using Simple Prisms
"When you practice something for a long time, you have to ask yourself why it works that way", says Ernest Em about his left-field techniques. Also going by the moniker 19Tones, Em creates his portraits using glass prisms. We love how he thinks outside the box. Having that creative vision allows him to deliver images that veer away from the standard portrait, making it much more compelling for the viewer. Peeking behind the curtain, Em shares the creative journey behind his work.
