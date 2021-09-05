No. 2 Oklahoma holds off Tulane to avoid season-opening upset
Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards and No. 2 Oklahoma beat visiting Tulane, 40-35, Saturday in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida. Oklahoma led by 5 in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play. Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock, denying the Green Wave their first win over a Top 10 opponent since 1973.www.bostonglobe.com
