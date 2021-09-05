CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Everything Mario Cristobal said after opening day win over Fresno State

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Cristobal spoke with media for about 20 minutes following Oregon's 31-24 win over Fresno State on Saturday morning. Below is a full transcript. First and foremost, I want to thank the fans, everyone who attended today. They certainly made a big difference. There were a couple of penalties against the opponent offense there at the end and obviously a real big one made it 4th-and-15 there at the end. I’m really thankful to them for their support. Certainly you always want to win a game, but certainly we need to improve in a lot of different areas. We had some bright spots, coming out really strong but then just really not sustaining the momentum that we came out with in certain areas of our execution. So we have to continue to improve, but all-in-all we had some bright spots with some young guys making a lot of plays. Some other guys stepped up in spots where we had injuries.

