Stetson rolls over Warner in season opener

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — John Seter threw four touchdown passes and Jalen Leary ran for 103 yards and a score on 20 carries to lead Stetson to a 54-14 romp over NAIA-member Warner in a season-opener on Saturday.

Seter completed 12 of 17 passes for 185 yards, connecting with Michael Carley for a 48-yard score and a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Kevin Davis had an 82-yard kickoff return on the final play of the first half to put the Hatters up 30-7. Quinton Lane had two catches for 30 yards and two scores. Backup QB Alex Piccirilli pitched in with two TD runs.

Michael Young completed 8 of 17 passes for 82 yards — with a 37-yard scoring toss to Cohen Begue in the fourth quarter — for the Royals.

Warner was held to minus-13 yards on the ground on 20 carries. The Hatters ran for 205 yards on 52 totes. Stetson ran 34 more plays and outgained the Royals 476-106.

