Saturday Evening Forecast Sept 4th

Yet another Summer heat wave is baking the region with just the very immediate coast seeing mild weather with a lingering marine layer. We expect a similar weather story for Sunday as high pressure continues to build across Central & Southern California. Look for just some light and patchy fog, mainly along the Central Coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60's and 70's beach side with 80's further onshore. Inland valleys will see highs rise up in to the 90's and even triple digits. A burst of wind is also possible near the Gaviota region Sunday night, but no official advisory has been posted as of yet. Heat Advisories for the warmest inland locations will last through about Labor Day Monday.