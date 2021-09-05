CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaviota, CA

Saturday Evening Forecast Sept 4th

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another Summer heat wave is baking the region with just the very immediate coast seeing mild weather with a lingering marine layer. We expect a similar weather story for Sunday as high pressure continues to build across Central & Southern California. Look for just some light and patchy fog, mainly along the Central Coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60's and 70's beach side with 80's further onshore. Inland valleys will see highs rise up in to the 90's and even triple digits. A burst of wind is also possible near the Gaviota region Sunday night, but no official advisory has been posted as of yet. Heat Advisories for the warmest inland locations will last through about Labor Day Monday.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaviota, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Labor Day#Central Coast#60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy