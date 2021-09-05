CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Coal, southeastern Seminole, northeastern Pontotoc and southern Hughes Counties through 915 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Allen, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Allen, Calvin, Stuart, Gerty, Atwood and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 5 PM today.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near South Fork Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of showers and storms with strong outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Lander, central Elko and northwestern Eureka Counties through 115 PM PDT At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of storms from Crescent Valley up to near Elko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elko, Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Beowawe, Deeth, Ryndon, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Spring Creek, Adobe Summit, Lamoille Summit, North Area Mine, Emigrant Mine, South Area Mine and Halleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:52:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBER NORTHEASTERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A special weather statement is now in effect for this line, with gusts to 55 mph possible.
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Johnson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Natrona and southwestern Johnson Counties through 715 PM MDT At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from 14 miles southeast of Cottonwood Pass to near Waltman. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Powder River around 655 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Red Wall and Hole In The Wall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Martin County through 930 PM EDT At 837 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indiantown, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stuart, Indiantown, Port Salerno, Palm City and Hobe Sound. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN UINTA COUNTY At 204 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Evanston, Ragen, Fort Bridger, Almy, Altamont, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 5 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Elko County through 345 PM PDT At 320 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Mountain City, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mountain City, Owyhee and Wild Horse Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tooele County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tooele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. A new warning has been issued for the storm.
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. A new warning has been issued for the storm.
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Casper Mountain; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Southeast Johnson County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Natrona and southeastern Johnson Counties through 745 PM MDT At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Red Wall to 9 miles north of Alcova. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Red Butte and Hole In The Wall around 730 PM MDT. Mills, Beartrap Meadows County Park and Paradise Valley around 735 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Evansville. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 176 and 249. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weber southeastern Box Elder...western Davis and northeastern Tooele Counties through 715 PM MDT At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds associated with thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway to 16 miles northwest of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to 15 miles north of Delle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Hat Island, Lakeside, Gunnison Island and Antelope Island State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Adams County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: West Central Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washington, southeastern Baker and north central Malheur Counties through 730 PM MDT/630 PM PDT/ At 702 PM MDT/602 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Durkee to near Bully Creek Reservoir. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Big Lookout Mountain, Weatherby, Dixie and Lime around 610 PM PDT. Sheep Mountain and Sweedes Landing around 620 PM PDT. Farewell Bend State Park around 630 PM PDT. Indian Head Mountain, McChord Butte and Brownlee Reservoir around 730 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:52:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Elder THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL WEBER AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A special weather statement is now in effect for this line, with gusts to 55 mph possible.
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Harney and west central Malheur Counties through 600 PM MDT/500 PM PDT/ At 505 PM MDT/405 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crane to near Butler Hill. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crane, New Princeton, Malheur Lake and Malheur Refuge Headquarters around 410 PM PDT. Circle Bar around 420 PM PDT. Venator around 430 PM PDT. Coleman Mountain and Dunnean around 440 PM PDT. Diamond Craters around 450 PM PDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Deer Lodge County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Deer Lodge, southern Granite, Silver Bow and south central Powell Counties through 730 PM MDT At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles east of Darby to near Sheridan. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Butte, Anaconda, Silver Bow, Philipsburg, Walkerville, Warm Springs, Galen, Gregson Hot Springs, Divide, West Valley, Nissler, Crackerville, Dewey, Fishtrap, Porters Corner, Lost Creek, Opportunity, Ramsay, Janney and Newcomb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WEBER AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES At 629 PM MDT, strong outflow winds associated with thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Howell to 8 miles northwest of Hooper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brigham City, Tremonton, Perry, Willard, Bear River City, Corinne, Plymouth, South Willard, Riverside, Pleasant View, Farr West, Plain City, Garland, Honeyville, Elwood, Fielding, Deweyville, Collinston, Penrose and Bothwell. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 351 and 391. Interstate 84 between mile markers 34 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

