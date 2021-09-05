Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Coal, southeastern Seminole, northeastern Pontotoc and southern Hughes Counties through 915 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Allen, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Allen, Calvin, Stuart, Gerty, Atwood and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
