Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near South Fork Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of showers and storms with strong outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Lander, central Elko and northwestern Eureka Counties through 115 PM PDT At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of storms from Crescent Valley up to near Elko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elko, Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Beowawe, Deeth, Ryndon, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Spring Creek, Adobe Summit, Lamoille Summit, North Area Mine, Emigrant Mine, South Area Mine and Halleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH