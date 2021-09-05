CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Taliban forces fired into the air during a women's protest for equal rights

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gx2sg_0bmyRk2R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5lTB_0bmyRk2R00
Taliban fighters stand guard outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 27, 2021.

AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Taliban forces fired into the air to disperse protests by Afghan women demanding equal rights on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

Afghan women protested in the streets of Kabul on Saturday, the third demonstration this week, CNN reported.

"We are here to gain human rights in Afghanistan," 20-year-old protester Maryam Naiby told the AP. "I love my country. I will always be here."

The AP reported that Saturday's march began peacefully, with protesters honoring Afghan soldiers who died fighting the Taliban by hanging a wreath outside Afghanistan's Defense Ministry. As protesters marched towards the presidential palace, Taliban forces intervened, asking what they wanted.

Sudaba Kabiri, a 24-year-old university student, told one of the Taliban officers that Islam gave women rights and they wanted the Taliban to honor them, the AP reported.

As the women approached the presidential palace, Taliban forces fired into the air, forcing the crowd to flee, the AP reported. TOLO News also reported that the Taliban used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 , and thousands of Afghans have attempted to flee fearing a repressive regime similar to the last time the group was in power from 1996 to 2001.

The group has promised to uphold women's rights and allow them access to education and work. However, many women and activists are skeptical the group will uphold that promise, and there have already been instances where the group's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced that women should stay home for their own safety during a press conference late last month, CNN reported.

The New York Times also reported that safehouses for women across the country began to close as the Taliban took over.

Most of the shelter directors for Women for Afghan Women 32 shelters across the country closed their shelters burning records as they left to protect the identities of women who sought their care, the Times reported.

"Our shelters, our women's protection centers, are gone. It is highly unlikely that most of the work we do for women, we will be able to do as we have done it," Sunita Viswanath, the co-founder of Women for Afghan Women told the Times.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider

Insider

128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Equal Rights#Protest Riot#Ap Photo#Cnn#The Associated Press#Defense Ministry#Islam#Tolo News#Afghans#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
ProtestsBBC

Afghanistan: Women beaten for demanding their rights

"We want equal rights, we want women in government," dozens of female protesters chanted as they marched down a street in Kabul on Wednesday. A day earlier, the Taliban had announced their interim cabinet of ministers. There are no women in it, and they've also abolished the women's affairs ministry.
Worldgoodmorningamerica.com

A look at the men leading Taliban's 'caretaker' government in Afghanistan

The Taliban sent a clear signal with its new caretaker government that it would rule Afghanistan with a hardcore, conservative bent similar to its time in power in the 1990s, elevating some of the group's longtime leaders to top jobs. The most senior acting ministers included a who's who of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift. The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning...
AfghanistanPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taliban ‘Strongly Condemns’ Deadly Attack on Kabul Airport

The Taliban, which will soon control the security of the Kabul airport after the U.S. ends its mission on Aug. 31, has strongly condemned a deadly terror attack on those waiting outside. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is in the hands of U.S. forces,” Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on the official Taliban Twitter account, referring to the name change from Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. “The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”
WorldBirmingham Star

Republic of Afghanistan condemns announcement by Taliban ca

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI): The "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" on Wednesday condemned the announcement of the "so-called" cabinet by the Taliban, terming it as "illegitimate and unjustifiable."After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures who are old guards of the outfit.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Qatar says Taliban show 'pragmatism', should be judged by actions

Qatar said the Taliban have demonstrated "pragmatism" and should be judged on their actions as the undisputed rulers of Afghanistan, but stopped short of announcing formal recognition of the Islamists. Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater told AFP in an exclusive interview that it would be up to the Afghans to determine their future, not the international community. Doha was the central intermediary between the Taliban, who opened a political office in Qatar in 2013, and the international community including Washington up until the Islamist group completed their lightning takeover of Afghanistan last month. "They have shown a great deal of pragmatism. Let's seize the opportunities there... and look at their public actions," said Khater, who stopped short of announcing formal recognition of Afghanistan's new rulers.
PoliticsSeattle Times

The Taliban bring back the feared ministry of ‘vice and virtue’

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, morality police roamed the streets, implementing the group’s austere interpretation of Islamic law — with harsh restrictions on women, strictly enforced prayer times and even bans on kite-flying and chess. Nearly 20 years later, the Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of...
Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

Respect humanitarian law, UN chief tells Taliban

New York [US], September 8 (ANI): Emphasising that Afghanistan must never again be used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called upon the international community to act together and use all tools at its disposal to counter the global terrorist threat in the war-ravaged country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy