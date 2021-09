The most expensive purchase was “American Pickers” The episode was titled “Debut Episode” and featured the arrival of Season 17. “The $90,000 Question.”As recalled by The OutsiderFrank Fritz and Mike Wolfe visited an old barn that was owned by the late father of the seller. It contained his incredible motorcycle collection. The majority of these bikes weren’t much more than a collection of old, worn-out bikes. However, the Pickers were able to find one from the 1920s that was worth a lot. This bike was not just any bike. It was manufactured by the Ace Motor Corporation, a short-lived company.