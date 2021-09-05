No. 19 Nittany Lions stun No. 12 Badgers in 2021 opener at Camp Randall

MADISON

It had been a really long time since the Wisconsin Badgers played in front of a typical sold-out Camp Randall Stadium crowd.

How long, you ask?

There are people who keep track of such things. And the answer to that question is, “561 days.”

Unfortunately, when Wisconsin finally got the chance to play in front of a packed house at home again, the Badgers turned in a less-than-inspiring effort.

No. 12 Wisconsin fell to No. 19 Penn State in front of 76,832 fans Saturday afternoon on an unseasonably cool early September day.

Neither team could get much going on offense in the first half: The Badgers had the best chances, venturing into the red zone twice.

But Wisconsin couldn’t convert on either opportunity, coming away with a blocked 25-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter and fumbling the ball away at the Nittany Lions’ 13 midway through the stanza.

The Nittany Lions finally got on the scoreboard early in the second half. Redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford connected with senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson on a 49-yard TD pass with 12:08 left in the third.

That seemed to finally wake up the Wisconsin offense. The Badgers responded to tie it at 7 with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 3-yard TD run by junior running back Chez Mellusi.

It was Penn State’s turn to miss a chip-shot field goal on the Nittany Lions’ next possession, as Jordan Stout shanked a 23-yarder.

The Badgers took their first lead of the day at 10-7 early in the fourth quarter when Collin Larsh connected on a 43-yard field goal.

Penn State knotted the contest again at 10 on a 24-yard Stout field goal with 11:26 left in regulation.

After another stalled Wisconsin drive, Penn State took the lead again at 16-10 when Noah Cain found the end zone from 2 yards out. Stout’s kick was no good.

The Badgers drove deep into Penn State territory on their ensuring possession – helped by a targeting call on Penn State on a Graham Mertz scramble. Trying to get a first down, Mertz collided helmet-to-helmet with Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks, who led with the crown of his helmet. The penalty wasn’t initially called, but after the Badgers used a time out to challenge the play, targeting was called on Brooks.

Wisconsin got to the Penn State 8, where Mertz threw an interception on fourth-and-8 with 2:32 left in the game.

The Badgers got it back for one last shot with 1:11 left and no time outs. They ran their two-minute offense efficiently, getting to the Penn State 25. But another Mertz pick with no time left on the clock left the Badgers and their fans stunned while the Nittany Lions began to celebrate their upset.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said his team had its chances but couldn’t make a few plays when it needed to.

“Bottom line is that I thought we had a lot of guys across the board do enough to give us a chance,” Chryst said. “But, you know, we've got to find ways to finish.”

On balance, Chryst said he liked the play of his defense, save for a couple of big plays in the passing game.

The two teams combined for more than 600 yards in total offense.

Mellusi was a bright spot for the Badgers with 121 yards on 31 carries and the aforementioned TD.

Penn State coach Jim Franklin, meanwhile, was proud of his team’s play and happy to leave Camp Randall Stadium with not just a win, not just a Big Ten win, but an upset.

“It was a gutsy win on the road against a tough opponent,” Franklin said. “Our kids willed it to happen. We have a lot to build on and a lot to work on.”

The Badgers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) host Eastern Michigan next Saturday night at 6 p.m. Penn State (1-0, 1-0) hosts Ball State.