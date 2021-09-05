Christopher Smith's pick-six of D.J. Uiagalelei opens scoring in Georgia vs. Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei now has one turnover in his career, and Saturday night's Clemson-Georgia game finally had points on the board. No. 3 Clemson was on No. 5 Georgia's 30 in the second quarter when Uiagalelei threw toward wide receiver Justyn Ross. Georgia cornerback Christopher Smith got to the ball first, picking off the pass and then taking it down the Tigers' sideline. Uiagelelei attempted a diving tackle at the Tigers' 15 but came up short. Smith took the ball into the end zone for the game's first points with 2:58 remaining in the first half. Georgia took a 7-0 lead.