CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Christopher Smith's pick-six of D.J. Uiagalelei opens scoring in Georgia vs. Clemson

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.J. Uiagalelei now has one turnover in his career, and Saturday night's Clemson-Georgia game finally had points on the board. No. 3 Clemson was on No. 5 Georgia's 30 in the second quarter when Uiagalelei threw toward wide receiver Justyn Ross. Georgia cornerback Christopher Smith got to the ball first, picking off the pass and then taking it down the Tigers' sideline. Uiagelelei attempted a diving tackle at the Tigers' 15 but came up short. Smith took the ball into the end zone for the game's first points with 2:58 remaining in the first half. Georgia took a 7-0 lead.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Espn#Espn#Fbs#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy