There’s no denying that this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is one of a kind. For the next seven days in the Tavern, you’ll be able to take on All-Star Squad. If you need a break from Standard Hearthstone, look no further. All-Star Squad is a unique Tavern Brawl that will feel about as detached from Standard as possible. To get things started, you’ll need to choose a class and create a deck. While creating your deck, you’ll have to follow a very specific guideline.