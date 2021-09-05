CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
War Like Goddess much the best in Flower Bowl

By Tim Wilkin
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS — War Like Goddess continues to look like one of the best turf females in the country. Maybe beyond. The 4-year-old mare continued her march to the Breeders' Cup with an authoritative win in the Grade I, $600,000 Flower Bowl at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. She won the 1 3/8-mile race by 2 1/4 lengths.

Julien Leparoux
Irad Ortiz Jr.
#California Chrome#Saratoga Race Course#Flower Bowl#Hall Of Fame#Louisiana Legends#Souper Sensational#Saranac
Del Mar, CAPasadena Star-News

It’s early, but Flightline has horse racing fans buzzing

DEL MAR — All right, let’s try to temper the enthusiasm just a tad. We can’t go bonkers over a maiden special weight rout and a tour de force in an optional claimer, right?. We shouldn’t anoint this guy the next great one after just two victories, correct? I mean,...
Del Mar, CASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ky Derby champ Medina Spirit wins in comeback for Baffert

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit held off Rock Your World in the stretch to win the $100,000 Shared Belief by 1 1/4 lengths on Sunday at Del Mar for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. Medina Spirit raced for the first time since finishing third as the...
Sportsarcamax.com

Churchill Downs goes after suspended trainer Bob Baffert with new policy

Churchill Downs' quest to make an example of trainer Bob Baffert for medication infractions escalated Friday when it was announced that any points earned by horses "directly or indirectly employed, supervised, or advised by a suspended trainer" in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby would not be counted. Baffert, who was suspended for two years from running at the Louisville track, is the only trainer who fits that description.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Hendy Woods Wins KY Downs’ One Dreamer Stakes on Thursday

A loss at Saratoga Race Course last month resulted in a big win for Hendy Woods Thursday in the $400,000 One Dreamer Stakes at Kentucky Downs. Hendy Woods, a Stonestreet Stables homebred, came from off the pace under Tyler Gaffalione to win by 4 ¼ lengths over Sweet Melania. The 4-year-old Uncle Mo filly covered the mile and 70 yards in 1:38.33 and paid $6.60 as the second choice in the field of 11 older fillies and mares. Alta’s Award was third at 25-1. Dominga, the 2-1 favorite, was fifth, a head and a nose behind Alta’s Award.
Franklin, KYBowling Green Daily News

Rosario sets mark with 13th win at Kentucky Downs meet

Joel Rosario won three races Thursday to bring his meet-leading total to a track-record 13 with two days left to go in the six-day FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. Rosario got his record-breaking victory in Thursday’s finale aboard the Wesley Ward-trained 2-year-old Castle Leoch. Rafael Bejarano first set the track standard with 12 wins at the 2004 meet. Florent Geroux also won a dozen in 2015 and 2016.
Kentucky StateBoston Globe

Racing officials in Kentucky and New York putting squeeze on trainer Bob Baffert

Embattled horse trainer Bob Baffert got bad news Friday from two prominent corners of the horse racing world. Churchill Downs warned horse owners they were putting their Kentucky Derby dreams in jeopardy if Baffert continued as their trainer while he was still suspended as a result of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test after this year’s Derby. And the New York Racing Association, determined to have the final word on who is allowed to compete on its racetracks, charged Baffert with “conduct that is detrimental” to the sport and “potentially injurious” to both horses and riders — its second attempt to suspend him. The warning from Churchill Downs appeared to be aimed directly at Baffert and the horse owners who employ him. Horses earn their way into The Derby starting gate by competing in a series of prep races in which points are awarded for top finishes. These “Road to the Kentucky Derby” races will begin in earnest Sept. 18 at Churchill Downs and determine which horses earn one of 20 posts in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. “Points will not be awarded to any horse trained by any individual who is suspended from racing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby or any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer,” the racetrack said in a statement. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for the next two Kentucky Derby races after Medina Spirit, this year’s winner, failed a post-race drug test. In effect, the track is telling Baffert’s high-powered owners that if they want to be guaranteed a place in the race, they should change trainers.

